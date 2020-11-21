State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $9.23 Million Stock Position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its position in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 471,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,926 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Discovery were worth $9,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Discovery by 1.7% during the second quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 29,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Discovery by 1.8% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 48,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE boosted its holdings in Discovery by 0.7% during the third quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE now owns 126,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in Discovery by 4.3% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 24,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Discovery by 9.4% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 11,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DISCK stock opened at $22.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. Discovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.43 and a 52 week high of $31.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.66.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. Discovery had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.76%.

Several brokerages have commented on DISCK. BidaskClub raised shares of Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Discovery from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st.

Discovery Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

