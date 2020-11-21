State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $9.73 Million Stock Position in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 183,916 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,330 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.07% of StoneCo worth $9,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of StoneCo during the third quarter valued at about $1,272,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of StoneCo by 56.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 431,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,811,000 after purchasing an additional 155,333 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of StoneCo by 15.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,712,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,430 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of StoneCo during the third quarter valued at about $267,000. Finally, Investment House LLC bought a new position in shares of StoneCo during the third quarter valued at about $317,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

Get StoneCo alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on STNE. Evercore ISI raised shares of StoneCo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. 140166 raised shares of StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised shares of StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. StoneCo has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.45.

NASDAQ STNE opened at $69.75 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.80 and its 200-day moving average is $45.92. StoneCo Ltd. has a 12-month low of $17.72 and a 12-month high of $70.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $19.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.50 and a beta of 2.28.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $173.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.92 million. StoneCo had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 12.30%. Equities analysts expect that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

About StoneCo

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to clients and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE).

Receive News & Ratings for StoneCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.