State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Increases Stake in Dunkin’ Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Dunkin’ Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,221 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 276 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Dunkin’ Brands Group worth $8,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DNKN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dunkin’ Brands Group by 53.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 191,380 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $14,372,000 after buying an additional 66,737 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Dunkin’ Brands Group by 122.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 778,519 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,340,000 after buying an additional 428,104 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dunkin’ Brands Group during the second quarter valued at about $117,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Dunkin’ Brands Group during the second quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Mcrae Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Dunkin’ Brands Group by 0.6% in the second quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 140,556 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,168,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Dunkin' Brands Group alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DNKN. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Dunkin’ Brands Group from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Dunkin’ Brands Group from $69.00 to $106.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Dunkin’ Brands Group from $77.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Dunkin’ Brands Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $106.50 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Dunkin’ Brands Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.32.

Shares of Dunkin’ Brands Group stock opened at $106.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $95.09 and its 200 day moving average is $75.69. Dunkin’ Brands Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.51 and a twelve month high of $106.30.

Dunkin’ Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $361.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.65 million. Dunkin’ Brands Group had a net margin of 16.84% and a negative return on equity of 39.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dunkin’ Brands Group, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dunkin’ Brands Group Profile

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and licenses quick service restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S.

Recommended Story: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Dunkin' Brands Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dunkin' Brands Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.