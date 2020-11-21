State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Increases Stake in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 2.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 80,696 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Five9 were worth $10,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FIVN. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Five9 during the second quarter valued at approximately $15,649,000. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Five9 during the second quarter valued at $40,283,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Five9 by 33.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,208,542 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $156,724,000 after acquiring an additional 302,664 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in Five9 during the second quarter valued at $25,653,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Five9 by 125.3% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 356,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,476,000 after buying an additional 198,383 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Five9 news, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 13,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.12, for a total transaction of $1,565,307.32. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 103,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,585,359.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 23,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $2,647,194.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 297,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,894,594. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 102,056 shares of company stock valued at $12,232,905. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Five9 stock opened at $148.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.32, a current ratio of 9.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. Five9, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.51 and a twelve month high of $167.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $144.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.98. The firm has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a PE ratio of -280.50 and a beta of 0.50.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 8.54%. The company had revenue of $112.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. Five9’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Five9, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FIVN shares. Stephens raised Five9 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Five9 in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $122.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Five9 in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price target on Five9 from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.46.

About Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for digital engagement channels between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

