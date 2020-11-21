State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Increases Stock Position in PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,878 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.14% of PRA Health Sciences worth $9,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PRAH. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 139.9% during the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 575,660 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $56,006,000 after acquiring an additional 335,660 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 136.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 232,351 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $22,605,000 after acquiring an additional 133,895 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in shares of PRA Health Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,527,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 749,915 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $72,960,000 after purchasing an additional 71,166 shares during the period. Finally, Tygh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 62.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 132,293 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,420,000 after purchasing an additional 50,635 shares during the period. 96.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PRAH. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Bank of America cut shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, August 10th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub cut shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. PRA Health Sciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.42.

NASDAQ PRAH opened at $112.24 on Friday. PRA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.67 and a 12 month high of $118.44. The stock has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.43, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $108.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical research company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $796.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.14 million. PRA Health Sciences had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 25.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that PRA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

PRA Health Sciences Profile

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

