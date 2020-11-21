State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Purchases 1,160 Shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,326 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.08% of Ceridian HCM worth $9,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CDAY. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,888,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422,810 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Ceridian HCM by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,854,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,282 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Ceridian HCM by 1,300.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 894,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,790,000 after acquiring an additional 830,706 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in Ceridian HCM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,751,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Ceridian HCM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,546,000.

Shares of NYSE CDAY opened at $96.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,202.40 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $90.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.40 and a 52-week high of $100.00.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. Ceridian HCM had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 1.34%. The firm had revenue of $204.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CDAY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ceridian HCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $72.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.33.

In other Ceridian HCM news, Director Thomas H. Lee Advisors, Llc sold 7,217,347 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total value of $520,948,106.46. Also, EVP Scott A. Kitching sold 23,777 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $1,997,268.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,484,488. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,258,115 shares of company stock worth $607,936,870. Insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.

