State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Purchases 2,760 Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 449,976 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,760 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Avantor were worth $10,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 13,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Avantor by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 21,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the period. 84.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Avantor alerts:

Shares of Avantor stock opened at $25.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 216.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.85. Avantor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.66 and a 12-month high of $28.98.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. On average, equities analysts predict that Avantor, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

AVTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Avantor from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Avantor from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Avantor from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Avantor from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Avantor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.03.

In other Avantor news, major shareholder New Mountain Investments Iii, sold 36,016,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total value of $893,559,267.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Justin Miller sold 22,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total transaction of $484,517.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 113,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,402,943.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,177,420 shares of company stock valued at $897,272,050 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries worldwide. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

Recommended Story: How Short Selling Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.