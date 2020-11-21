State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Purchases 8,940 Shares of VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,368,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,940 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in VEREIT were worth $8,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tarbox Family Office Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VEREIT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VEREIT by 180.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 6,320 shares during the last quarter. MANA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VEREIT during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VEREIT during the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. bought a new stake in shares of VEREIT during the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. 94.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Glenn J. Rufrano acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.33 per share, for a total transaction of $253,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,279,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,757,665.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VER stock opened at $7.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.44. VEREIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.56 and a 12-month high of $10.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.12 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.07). VEREIT had a negative net margin of 43.35% and a negative return on equity of 7.49%. The firm had revenue of $295.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. VEREIT’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that VEREIT, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.077 dividend. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. VEREIT’s payout ratio is 44.93%.

VER has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of VEREIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of VEREIT from $5.80 to $6.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of VEREIT in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of VEREIT from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VEREIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.58.

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $14.7 billion including approximately 3,800 properties and 88.9 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

