State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Purchases 950 Shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 333,730 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.06% of DISH Network worth $9,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DISH. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in DISH Network in the second quarter worth about $2,716,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in DISH Network in the second quarter worth about $10,024,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in DISH Network in the second quarter worth about $10,961,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in DISH Network in the second quarter worth about $3,850,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in DISH Network in the second quarter worth about $196,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.47% of the company’s stock.

In other DISH Network news, EVP Thomas A. Cullen sold 43,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total value of $1,413,410.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 258,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,903,830 over the last three months. 53.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DISH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. ValuEngine lowered DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on DISH Network from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price target on DISH Network from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their price target on DISH Network from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:DISH opened at $33.99 on Friday. DISH Network Co. has a 12-month low of $17.09 and a 12-month high of $42.62. The company has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. DISH Network had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 10.01%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. DISH Network’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that DISH Network Co. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DISH Network Profile

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

