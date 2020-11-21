State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Raises Position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 308,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of Omega Healthcare Investors worth $9,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OHI. Wright Investors Service Inc. raised its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 8.8% during the third quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 19,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.7% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 49,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after buying an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 522,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,658,000 after buying an additional 10,995 shares in the last quarter. 71.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on OHI shares. Truist upped their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Raymond James cut Omega Healthcare Investors from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Mizuho increased their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.21.

OHI opened at $34.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of 49.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.82. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.33 and a fifty-two week high of $45.22.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($1.18). The company had revenue of $81.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.56 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 17.99%. The business’s revenue was down 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 30th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.30%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

