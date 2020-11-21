State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Raises Position in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of SYNNEX worth $8,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 286 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 907 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of SYNNEX during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of SYNNEX during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of SYNNEX during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.60% of the company’s stock.

In other SYNNEX news, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 4,600 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.63, for a total value of $577,898.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,471,001.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 2,213 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.12, for a total transaction of $294,594.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,030,215.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,836 shares of company stock valued at $6,349,776 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SNX opened at $152.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $146.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.96. SYNNEX Co. has a 52-week low of $52.06 and a 52-week high of $159.27.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 4th. The business services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $1.07. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The company had revenue of $6.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.30 EPS. SYNNEX’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that SYNNEX Co. will post 12.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SYNNEX has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.57.

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

