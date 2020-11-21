State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Raises Stake in Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 121,335 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Grubhub were worth $8,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GRUB. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grubhub by 169.0% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,030 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 83,340 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Grubhub by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 94,839 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,667,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Grubhub by 1,081.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,279 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 12,155 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Grubhub during the 2nd quarter worth about $262,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Grubhub by 265.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 9,874 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 7,171 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GRUB shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Grubhub in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Grubhub in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. Piper Sandler started coverage on Grubhub in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Grubhub from $63.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Grubhub currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.37.

In other Grubhub news, insider Margo Drucker sold 11,314 shares of Grubhub stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $905,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,217 shares in the company, valued at $1,217,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew M. Maloney sold 99,282 shares of Grubhub stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.76, for a total value of $7,223,758.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,383 shares in the company, valued at $6,139,707.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 156,379 shares of company stock valued at $11,537,904 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GRUB opened at $70.93 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Grubhub Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.35 and a twelve month high of $85.53. The company has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.74 and a beta of 1.14.

Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.49. The business had revenue of $493.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.24 million. Grubhub had a negative return on equity of 4.44% and a negative net margin of 6.99%. Analysts anticipate that Grubhub Inc. will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

About Grubhub

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 300,000 local restaurants with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub and Seamless mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, and menupages.com.

