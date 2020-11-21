State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Raises Stock Holdings in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 205,973 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.16% of Toll Brothers worth $10,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in Toll Brothers by 79.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 276,502 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,012,000 after buying an additional 122,769 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in Toll Brothers by 7.8% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 53,030 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after buying an additional 3,831 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 148.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,927,429 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $127,995,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344,779 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 73.8% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 143,965 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,692,000 after acquiring an additional 61,124 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 15.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 271,048 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,833,000 after acquiring an additional 36,902 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

In related news, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $1,435,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 106,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,760,033.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert I. Toll sold 254,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total value of $11,278,030.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,020,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,968,576.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 372,458 shares of company stock valued at $16,646,792 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TOL opened at $47.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.65. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.28 and a 1 year high of $50.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 6.34 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The construction company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 6.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is 10.92%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TOL. Raymond James raised Toll Brothers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. ValuEngine raised Toll Brothers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Truist raised Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Toll Brothers from $36.50 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.82.

Toll Brothers Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

Further Reading: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL).

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.