State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Reduces Stock Holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,508 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $9,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HUBB. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hubbell in the second quarter valued at $1,015,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hubbell by 651.9% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Hubbell by 301.9% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 6,816 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Hubbell during the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in Hubbell by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 133,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.18% of the company’s stock.

HUBB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. G.Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Hubbell from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Hubbell from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Hubbell in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $149.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.33.

In other news, Director David G. Nord sold 24,697 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.91, for a total value of $3,677,630.27. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 211,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,507,866.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 3,400 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.12, for a total value of $490,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,316 shares in the company, valued at $2,207,341.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,944 shares of company stock worth $7,756,787 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

HUBB opened at $157.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $148.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.06. Hubbell Incorporated has a 12 month low of $85.62 and a 12 month high of $166.37.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 8.75%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.34 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This is a positive change from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. Hubbell’s payout ratio is currently 44.83%.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

