State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its holdings in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 412 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Assurant worth $8,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Assurant by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in Assurant by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 7,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Assurant by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Assurant in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Assurant by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on AIZ. ValuEngine upgraded Assurant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Assurant from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th.

NYSE AIZ opened at $133.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 0.64. Assurant, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.27 and a 1-year high of $142.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.19.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Assurant had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 4.24%. The company’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Assurant, Inc. will post 8.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This is a positive change from Assurant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. Assurant’s payout ratio is currently 29.47%.

In related news, Director J Braxton Carter II purchased 1,950 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $127.80 per share, with a total value of $249,210.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Global Preneed.

