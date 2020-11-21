State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 536 Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its stake in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,650 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 536 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.17% of Landstar System worth $8,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Landstar System in the second quarter worth approximately $568,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 5,413 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,928 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter.

LSTR stock opened at $129.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. Landstar System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.30 and a 52-week high of $139.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.70.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.18. Landstar System had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 4.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Landstar System, Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Landstar System’s payout ratio is presently 14.69%.

LSTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Landstar System from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Landstar System from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. 140166 lowered Landstar System from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $141.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Landstar System from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.17.

In related news, CEO James B. Gattoni sold 20,000 shares of Landstar System stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.03, for a total value of $2,600,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 77,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,034,545.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO L Kevin Stout sold 10,000 shares of Landstar System stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.92, for a total transaction of $1,299,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,749,621.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,100 shares of company stock worth $5,602,931 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

