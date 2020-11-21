State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 55,003 Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 12.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 386,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 55,003 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Exelixis worth $9,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 100.5% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. 81.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Exelixis alerts:

EXEL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Exelixis from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Exelixis from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Exelixis from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Exelixis from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXEL opened at $18.91 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.23. Exelixis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.67 and a 12-month high of $27.80. The firm has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 39.40, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.43.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $231.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.40 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 28.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Analysts forecast that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 4,680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.09, for a total transaction of $122,101.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Christopher J. Senner sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,422 shares of company stock worth $2,445,178 in the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

See Also: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.