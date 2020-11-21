State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Trims Stock Holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of The Scotts Miracle-Gro worth $8,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SMG. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 87.6% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 266.7% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.86% of the company’s stock.

Get The Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

NYSE SMG opened at $169.33 on Friday. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 52-week low of $76.50 and a 52-week high of $179.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.71 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $161.09 and a 200-day moving average of $150.92.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $890.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.23 million. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 45.36% and a net margin of 8.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.91) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.48%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SMG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $178.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Scotts Miracle-Gro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.00.

About The Scotts Miracle-Gro

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

Recommended Story: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.