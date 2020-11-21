Stephen W. Laut Sells 3,000 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) (TSE:CNQ) Stock

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) Director Stephen W. Laut sold 3,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.87, for a total value of C$83,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,380,612 shares in the company, valued at C$66,347,656.44.

Stephen W. Laut also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 1st, Stephen W. Laut bought 1,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$20.96 per share, for a total transaction of C$20,959.10.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) stock opened at C$28.42 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$23.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$24.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.09. The firm has a market cap of $33.57 billion and a P/E ratio of -57.30. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a twelve month low of C$9.80 and a twelve month high of C$42.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.98%. Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is presently -332.66%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CNQ. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$27.00 target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$31.00 price objective on Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Cormark boosted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) from C$25.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$29.65.

About Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

