STERIS (NYSE:STE) Given “Hold” Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their hold rating on shares of STERIS (NYSE:STE) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on STE. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of STERIS from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of STERIS from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of STERIS from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $189.50.

Get STERIS alerts:

STERIS stock opened at $196.05 on Friday. STERIS has a 52 week low of $105.69 and a 52 week high of $196.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $184.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.53. The stock has a market cap of $16.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.76 and a beta of 0.66.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.21. STERIS had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The company had revenue of $756.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that STERIS will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 23rd. STERIS’s payout ratio is 28.37%.

In other STERIS news, Director Richard C. Breeden sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.67, for a total value of $3,816,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,681 shares in the company, valued at $4,836,738.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John Adam Zangerle sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.00, for a total transaction of $334,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 58,602 shares of company stock valued at $9,783,141. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of STERIS by 1.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,546,020 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,329,533,000 after purchasing an additional 93,578 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of STERIS by 2.7% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,468,936 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,139,762,000 after purchasing an additional 167,891 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of STERIS by 6.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,021,523 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $532,363,000 after purchasing an additional 194,134 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of STERIS by 1.5% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,239,384 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $218,367,000 after purchasing an additional 18,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of STERIS by 9.6% in the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,159,016 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $177,839,000 after purchasing an additional 101,959 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

Recommended Story: How analysts view the yield curve



Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.