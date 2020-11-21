STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Position Trimmed by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,849,630 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 194,296 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $56,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 98,980 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after buying an additional 12,272 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $221,000. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 13,180 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on STMicroelectronics from $36.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.06.

Shares of STM stock opened at $36.54 on Friday. STMicroelectronics has a 12 month low of $14.67 and a 12 month high of $36.99. The firm has a market cap of $33.29 billion, a PE ratio of 33.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.65 and a 200-day moving average of $29.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The semiconductor producer reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.04). STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 10.14%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that STMicroelectronics will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in EMEA, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The Automotive and Discrete Group segment offers digital and analog automotive integrated circuits (ICs); and discrete and power transistor products.

