Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ)

New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors purchased 45,787 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 570% compared to the average volume of 6,833 call options.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NRZ. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in New Residential Investment during the third quarter worth $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 854.7% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 61.7% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 199.9% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 5,410 shares during the period. 45.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NRZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of New Residential Investment from $8.50 to $10.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Residential Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Argus raised shares of New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of New Residential Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. New Residential Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

NRZ opened at $9.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.16 and its 200 day moving average is $7.65. New Residential Investment has a 12-month low of $2.91 and a 12-month high of $17.66.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last released its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $685.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.19 million. New Residential Investment had a positive return on equity of 14.58% and a negative net margin of 96.73%. New Residential Investment’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that New Residential Investment will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 5th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.33%. This is a positive change from New Residential Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 2nd. New Residential Investment’s payout ratio is presently 27.65%.

About New Residential Investment

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

