Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN)

Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock traders bought 2,481 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 491% compared to the typical daily volume of 420 call options.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Akerna by 6,033.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Akerna during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Akerna by 2,501.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 6,179 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Akerna by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Akerna during the 2nd quarter worth $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KERN opened at $3.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.19. Akerna has a 52 week low of $2.17 and a 52 week high of $13.50. The company has a market cap of $46.41 million, a PE ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 2.58.

Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.14). Akerna had a negative return on equity of 58.33% and a negative net margin of 137.11%.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on Akerna from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th.

Akerna Corp. operates as a technology company. The company offers MJ Platform, an enterprise resource planning system to the cannabis industry; and Leaf Data Systems, a tracking system designed for government agencies. It also provides consulting services to cannabis industry; business intelligence, an infrastructure as a service tool, which delivers supply chain analytics for the cannabis, hemp, and CBD industries; and Last Call Analytics, a subscription analytics tool for alcohol brands to analyze their retail sales analytics.

