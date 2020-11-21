Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU)

Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors purchased 21,316 call options on the company. This is an increase of 310% compared to the typical volume of 5,199 call options.

Shares of GLUU opened at $9.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 321.00, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.69. Glu Mobile has a 1 year low of $3.98 and a 1 year high of $10.85.

In other Glu Mobile news, Director Masi Niccolo De sold 163,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.97, for a total value of $1,465,401.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 661,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,931,062.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eric R. Ludwig sold 229,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.62, for a total value of $1,752,455.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 393,448 shares of company stock valued at $3,218,752 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in Glu Mobile by 365.6% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 132,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 103,848 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Glu Mobile by 13.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 221,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 25,656 shares during the period. Millrace Asset Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Glu Mobile by 62.4% in the third quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 218,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 83,837 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Glu Mobile by 174.9% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 835,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,412,000 after acquiring an additional 531,494 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Glu Mobile by 1,079.6% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 132,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 121,652 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GLUU. BidaskClub downgraded Glu Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Glu Mobile in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.80 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Glu Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Glu Mobile in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Glu Mobile from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.69.

About Glu Mobile

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. It publishes titles primarily in four genres, including lifestyle, casual, mid-core, and sports and outdoors. The company's portfolio of compelling games based on its own intellectual property, such as Cooking Dash, Covet Fashion, Deer Hunter, Design Home, Diner DASH Adventures, and QuizUp, as well as games based on or significantly incorporating third party licensed brands, including Kim Kardashian: Hollywood, MLB Tap Sports Baseball, and Restaurant Dash with Gordon Ramsay, as well as Disney Sorcerer's Arena.

