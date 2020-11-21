Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust (NYSEARCA:FXB)

Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust (NYSEARCA:FXB) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders bought 29,400 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 4,943% compared to the average daily volume of 583 put options.

FXB stock opened at $128.49 on Friday. Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust has a 52 week low of $110.96 and a 52 week high of $130.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.86.

Get Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust in the third quarter valued at $250,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust by 215.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,519 shares during the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 7,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust by 565.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after purchasing an additional 19,944 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust Company Profile

Guggenheim CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust, formerly CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of British Pound Sterling and distributes British Pound Sterling in connection with the redemption of Baskets.

Read More: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.