StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decline of 19.4% from the October 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of StoneCastle Financial by 6.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,981 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of StoneCastle Financial by 13.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,580 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of StoneCastle Financial by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 172,158 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,738,000 after buying an additional 4,291 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of StoneCastle Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in StoneCastle Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BANX opened at $19.48 on Friday. StoneCastle Financial has a 52 week low of $9.25 and a 52 week high of $23.92. The company has a market capitalization of $127.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.83 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.92.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded StoneCastle Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th.

About StoneCastle Financial

StoneCastle Financial Corp. is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by StoneCastle Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the banking sector. It invests in dividend paying growth and value stocks of companies.

