SugarBud Craft Growers Corp. (SUGR.V) (CVE:SUGR) Shares Up 14.3%

SugarBud Craft Growers Corp. (SUGR.V) (CVE:SUGR)’s share price shot up 14.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 206,847 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 825,721 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.03 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.04. The stock has a market cap of $11.81 million and a P/E ratio of -0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.72, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.77.

SugarBud Craft Growers Corp. (SUGR.V) Company Profile (CVE:SUGR)

SugarBud Craft Growers Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, production, and distribution of cannabis products in Canada. The company was formerly known as Relentless Resources Ltd. and changed its name to SugarBud Craft Growers Corp. in October 2018. SugarBud Craft Growers Corp. is headquartered in Calgary, Alberta.

