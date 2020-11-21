Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) Price Target Increased to $14.25 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) had its target price lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $13.75 to $14.25 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SMMCF. CIBC increased their target price on Summit Industrial Income REIT from $14.00 to $14.25 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT in a research report on Sunday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Summit Industrial Income REIT from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Summit Industrial Income REIT from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Summit Industrial Income REIT has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.79.

Shares of OTCMKTS SMMCF opened at $10.27 on Wednesday. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a 1-year low of $5.01 and a 1-year high of $11.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.76.

Summit Industrial Income REIT Company Profile

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an unincorporated open-end trust focused on growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial and other properties across Canada. Summit II's units are listed on the TSX and trade under the symbol SMU.UN.

