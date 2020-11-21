Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) Downgraded to “Neutral” at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright lowered shares of Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.net reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Summit Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd.

SMMT stock opened at $4.40 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.60 and its 200 day moving average is $3.51. Summit Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.18 and a 1-year high of $5.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a current ratio of 4.80.

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.02). Summit Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 80.95% and a negative net margin of 4,873.61%. Research analysts forecast that Summit Therapeutics will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMMT. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Summit Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $376,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Summit Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. BBR Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Summit Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. 25.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Summit Therapeutics Company Profile

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat infectious diseases in the United States, Latin America, and Europe. It conducts clinical programs focusing on the Clostridium difficile infection (CDI). The company's lead product candidate is ridinilazole, an orally administered small molecule antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of CDI.

