Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) Given Buy Rating at Desjardins

Desjardins reiterated their buy rating on shares of Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) in a research report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Desjardins currently has a $65.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

SLF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised Sun Life Financial from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Sun Life Financial from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Sun Life Financial from $58.50 to $61.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Barclays increased their target price on Sun Life Financial from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Sun Life Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $60.00.

SLF stock opened at $45.43 on Friday. Sun Life Financial has a twelve month low of $24.37 and a twelve month high of $50.13. The firm has a market cap of $26.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.34 and a 200 day moving average of $39.40.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.54. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 6.03%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sun Life Financial will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be paid a $0.413 dividend. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 24th. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.16%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Sun Life Financial during the second quarter valued at $214,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Sun Life Financial by 8.7% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,505,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,447,000 after purchasing an additional 199,500 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Sun Life Financial by 3.2% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,457,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,057,000 after purchasing an additional 75,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Sun Life Financial by 42.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.91% of the company’s stock.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers life, health, wellness, disability, critical illness, stop-loss, and long-term care insurance products.

