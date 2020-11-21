SVB Leerink Boosts Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) Price Target to $10.00

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) had its price objective raised by SVB Leerink from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, AR Network reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Organogenesis’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ORGO. Zacks Investment Research raised Organogenesis from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Organogenesis in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Organogenesis in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Organogenesis from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Organogenesis from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Organogenesis has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.30.

Get Organogenesis alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ORGO opened at $5.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $547.55 million, a PE ratio of -13.73 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.92. Organogenesis has a 1 year low of $2.47 and a 1 year high of $7.01.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.27. Organogenesis had a negative return on equity of 101.41% and a negative net margin of 13.58%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Organogenesis will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Organogenesis news, major shareholder Michael W. Katz purchased 20,829 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.25 per share, with a total value of $67,694.25. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 34,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,904. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Avista Capital Managing Member purchased 36,127 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.97 per share, for a total transaction of $179,551.19. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 99,682 shares of company stock worth $386,105 in the last three months. 70.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORGO. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Organogenesis by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 259,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 64,493 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Organogenesis by 227.4% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 67,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 46,883 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Organogenesis by 202.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 36,520 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Organogenesis by 95.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 26,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Organogenesis by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 149,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 26,386 shares during the last quarter. 4.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Organogenesis

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets primarily in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Apligraf for the treatment of venous leg ulcers and diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs); Dermagraft for treating DFUs; PuraPly AM to address biofilm across a range of wound types; and Affinity and NuShield to address various wound sizes and types.

Featured Article: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Organogenesis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organogenesis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.