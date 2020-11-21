Swiss National Bank Boosts Stock Position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,226,658 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 815,733 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in NIO were worth $47,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of NIO during the second quarter worth $31,000. CNB Bank lifted its position in shares of NIO by 200.0% during the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of NIO by 807.8% during the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 5,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,459 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NIO by 76.0% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of NIO by 18.1% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.43% of the company’s stock.

NIO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. HSBC initiated coverage on NIO in a research report on Friday, October 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NIO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective (up previously from $4.00) on shares of NIO in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded NIO from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $20.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NIO currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.31.

Shares of NYSE:NIO opened at $49.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.34. Nio Inc – has a 12-month low of $1.82 and a 12-month high of $54.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.20 and a beta of 2.61.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

