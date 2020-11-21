Swiss National Bank Decreases Position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Swiss National Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 324,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.39% of Avery Dennison worth $41,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in Avery Dennison by 10.8% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 77,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,946,000 after purchasing an additional 7,595 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Avery Dennison by 22.4% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Avery Dennison by 40.5% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,334 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Avery Dennison by 39.0% during the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 2,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in Avery Dennison by 1.4% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 20,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.61% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison stock opened at $147.50 on Friday. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12 month low of $76.96 and a 12 month high of $156.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.99.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.41. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 44.88% and a net margin of 7.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. Avery Dennison’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. This is a positive change from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.15%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Avery Dennison from $112.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Monday, July 27th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Avery Dennison from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Avery Dennison from $136.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.73.

In related news, Director Peter K. Barker sold 10,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.60, for a total transaction of $1,566,033.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,344,362.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Anne Hill sold 11,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.53, for a total value of $1,617,263.31. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,497,862.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

