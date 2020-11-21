Swiss National Bank Decreases Stake in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 2.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 668,238 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 14,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Cognex were worth $43,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in Cognex in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Cognex in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Cognex by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 604 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cognex in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in shares of Cognex in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CGNX opened at $71.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.77 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.70. Cognex Co. has a 1-year low of $35.20 and a 1-year high of $75.53.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. Cognex had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 24.72%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cognex Co. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This is an increase from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Cognex’s payout ratio is currently 20.69%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CGNX shares. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. TheStreet raised Cognex from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Stephens started coverage on Cognex in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Cognex in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cognex from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.56.

In other news, CEO Robert Willett sold 100,000 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.51, for a total value of $7,051,000.00. Also, Director Anthony Sun sold 30,000 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.91, for a total value of $2,007,300.00. Insiders sold a total of 492,500 shares of company stock valued at $34,807,493 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

About Cognex

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

