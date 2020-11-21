Swiss National Bank Decreases Stock Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 112,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $48,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Fair Isaac by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,562 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Fair Isaac by 475.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 4,776 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Fair Isaac by 4,496.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 116,201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,577,000 after purchasing an additional 113,673 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac in the 2nd quarter worth $2,065,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Fair Isaac by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 15,507 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,482,000 after purchasing an additional 5,932 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

In other Fair Isaac news, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.83, for a total value of $2,164,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,318,713.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.73, for a total transaction of $4,127,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,265 shares in the company, valued at $33,953,233.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,000 shares of company stock worth $10,546,350 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $460.00 to $486.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $506.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $415.00 to $429.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Fair Isaac has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $473.57.

Shares of NYSE:FICO opened at $482.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.62 and a beta of 1.12. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12 month low of $177.65 and a 12 month high of $487.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $436.93 and its 200 day moving average is $418.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $374.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.40 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 91.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

Featured Story: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO).

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.