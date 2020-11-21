Swiss National Bank Has $41.90 Million Holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Swiss National Bank cut its stake in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 506,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $41,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hasbro by 36.1% during the third quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 118,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,763,000 after acquiring an additional 31,307 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Hasbro by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 163,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,536,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Hasbro by 47.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,763,000 after acquiring an additional 18,340 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Hasbro by 12.4% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 124,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,285,000 after acquiring an additional 13,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Hasbro during the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HAS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Hasbro from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $104.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Hasbro from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Hasbro from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAS opened at $93.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a PE ratio of 32.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $86.34 and its 200-day moving average is $77.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.62. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.33 and a 52 week high of $109.50.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 17.99%. Hasbro’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Linda Kay Zecher sold 818 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.61, for a total transaction of $65,120.98. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,940 shares in the company, valued at $950,543.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Deborah Thomas sold 7,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $609,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 111,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,440,865. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 83,536 shares of company stock worth $6,976,026. 8.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

