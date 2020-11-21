Swiss National Bank Has $43.55 Million Stake in Wabtec Co. (NYSE:WAB)

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in Wabtec Co. (NYSE:WAB) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 703,735 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 15,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.37% of Wabtec worth $43,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WAB. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in Wabtec in the third quarter valued at $124,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Wabtec by 118.9% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Wabtec by 30.6% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 3,509 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma bought a new stake in Wabtec in the third quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Wabtec in the third quarter valued at $261,000. 88.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wabtec stock opened at $70.98 on Friday. Wabtec Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.07 and a fifty-two week high of $81.75. The stock has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a PE ratio of 31.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Wabtec (NYSE:WAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.05. Wabtec had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Wabtec Co. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Wabtec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.51%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WAB shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Wabtec from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Wabtec from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Wabtec from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Wabtec from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Melius assumed coverage on shares of Wabtec in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.75.

In other Wabtec news, Director Albert J. Neupaver sold 40,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total value of $2,961,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 740,232 shares in the company, valued at $54,125,763.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Erwan Faiveley sold 44,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.33, for a total transaction of $3,085,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,026 shares in the company, valued at $625,772.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 202,061 shares of company stock worth $14,131,262. 5.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wabtec Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new commuter locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

