Swiss National Bank Has $44.24 Million Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 142,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.39% of Teledyne Technologies worth $44,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 51.5% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 197 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 48.8% in the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 244 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 61.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 279 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TDY stock opened at $382.02 on Friday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $195.34 and a 1 year high of $398.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $336.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $326.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.21 and a beta of 0.94.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.12. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The firm had revenue of $749.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 9.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TDY. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $331.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $368.33.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

