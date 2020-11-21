Swiss National Bank Has $44.49 Million Stock Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,712,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.39% of ONEOK worth $44,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 191.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 180.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 106.3% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. 66.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ONEOK alerts:

ONEOK stock opened at $32.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The company has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 2.02. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.16 and a 12 month high of $78.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.50.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.11. ONEOK had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 7.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 30th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.35%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.82%.

OKE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities raised ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Scotiabank lowered ONEOK from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 21st. ValuEngine lowered ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on ONEOK from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on ONEOK from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. ONEOK presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.26.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

Further Reading: Pattern Day Trader

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.