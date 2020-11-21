Swiss National Bank Has $44.84 Million Stock Holdings in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 692,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $44,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. tru Independence LLC grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 74.5% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 65.8% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 290.6% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. 60.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RCL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $85.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $67.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Royal Caribbean Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Caribbean Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.67.

Shares of RCL opened at $72.58 on Friday. Royal Caribbean Group has a 12-month low of $19.25 and a 12-month high of $135.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market cap of $16.28 billion, a PE ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 2.67.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($5.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.92) by ($0.70). Royal Caribbean Group had a negative return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 24.36%. The firm had revenue of ($33.69) million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.27 EPS. Royal Caribbean Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 101.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Group will post -17.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Royal Caribbean Group news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total value of $88,704,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,887.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Wilhelmsen A. S. A sold 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.67, for a total value of $38,202,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,887,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,266,228,274.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 19 nights.

