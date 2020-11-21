Swiss National Bank Has $45.43 Million Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 917,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.43% of Omnicom Group worth $45,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in Omnicom Group by 3.0% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 6.1% in the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,946 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 31,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 5.4% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 37,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OMC stock opened at $59.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.63. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.50 and a 12 month high of $82.73.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.90% and a net margin of 7.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Omnicom Group from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Omnicom Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Huber Research upgraded Omnicom Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Standpoint Research assumed coverage on Omnicom Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Omnicom Group from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.29.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

