Swiss National Bank Has $45.76 Million Stock Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Swiss National Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 221,146 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.29% of Arista Networks worth $45,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ANET. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 160 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 378.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Arista Networks news, Director Nikos Theodosopoulos sold 3,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.30, for a total transaction of $929,137.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,171,291.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Anshul Sadana sold 3,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.12, for a total value of $798,211.92. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,350,102.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,810 shares of company stock valued at $28,696,488 over the last ninety days. 23.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ANET shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Arista Networks from $148.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised Arista Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arista Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.45.

Shares of ANET opened at $268.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.07, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $232.73 and a 200 day moving average of $223.04. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $156.63 and a 12 month high of $280.35.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $605.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.55 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 32.06%. Arista Networks’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.66 EPS for the current year.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

