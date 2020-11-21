Swiss National Bank Has $46.87 Million Stock Holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Swiss National Bank lessened its position in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,588,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 32,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.39% of The AES worth $46,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of The AES by 1.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 40,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of The AES by 8.1% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of The AES by 1.4% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 58,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The AES by 31.0% during the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 3,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the period. Finally, Monarch Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in The AES by 1.8% in the second quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AES opened at $20.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.99 and its 200-day moving average is $16.43. The AES Co. has a one year low of $8.11 and a one year high of $22.32.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. The AES had a positive return on equity of 24.03% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The AES Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th were issued a dividend of $0.1433 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The AES’s payout ratio is presently 41.91%.

AES has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised The AES from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The AES from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on The AES from $23.50 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered The AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

The AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

