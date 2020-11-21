Swiss National Bank Has $48.01 Million Position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 502,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.41% of Atmos Energy worth $48,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ATO. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 2,520.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 3,150.0% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 71.9% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

In related news, Director Frank H. Yoho purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $99.48 per share, for a total transaction of $149,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ATO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Bank of America upped their price target on Atmos Energy from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Atmos Energy from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Atmos Energy from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Atmos Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.81.

ATO opened at $95.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $77.92 and a 1 year high of $121.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.90.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 21.32%. The business had revenue of $474.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. Atmos Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. This is a boost from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 48.73%.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Featured Article: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.