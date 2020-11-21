Swiss National Bank Has $49.07 Million Position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Swiss National Bank lessened its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,378,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 18,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.33% of Ingersoll Rand worth $49,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IR. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

IR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Ingersoll Rand currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.24.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,000 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 230,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,280,648. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael J. Scheske sold 7,683 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.30, for a total value of $324,990.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,683 shares in the company, valued at $367,290.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,683 shares of company stock worth $3,744,991 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IR opened at $44.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.01 and a twelve month high of $45.53. The company has a market cap of $18.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.62 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.50 and its 200 day moving average is $33.44.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. Ingersoll Rand had a negative return on equity of 2.27% and a negative net margin of 3.97%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Ingersoll Rand’s revenue for the quarter was up 123.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides mission-critical flow control and compression equipment, and associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Industrials, Energy, and Medical. The Industrials segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of air compression, vacuum, and blower products, as well as offers associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services.

