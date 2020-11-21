Swiss National Bank Lowers Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 527,220 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.37% of Expedia Group worth $48,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Telemus Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 2.7% in the third quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 4,996 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Expedia Group by 15.0% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,214 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Markston International LLC increased its stake in Expedia Group by 4.7% in the second quarter. Markston International LLC now owns 3,930 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Expedia Group by 52.1% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 517 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Expedia Group by 2.6% in the second quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,773 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Expedia Group stock opened at $119.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $101.69 and a 200-day moving average of $89.59. The firm has a market cap of $16.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 1.59. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.76 and a 1-year high of $130.57.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The online travel company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.57. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 30.64% and a negative return on equity of 19.99%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.38 earnings per share. Expedia Group’s quarterly revenue was down 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -8.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 11,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total value of $1,491,524.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,091 shares in the company, valued at $1,878,376.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on EXPE. ValuEngine cut Expedia Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Barclays increased their target price on Expedia Group from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Expedia Group from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Truist raised their price objective on Expedia Group from $138.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Expedia Group from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.88.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Core Online Travel Agencies, Trivago, Vrbo, and Egencia. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Expedia Partner Solutions, a business-to-business brand that provides travel offerings for various airlines and hotels, online and offline travel agencies, loyalty and corporate travel companies, and various consumer brands; and Egencia, which provides corporate travel management services.

See Also: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.