Swiss National Bank Purchases 97,100 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 23.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 513,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 97,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Datadog were worth $52,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Datadog during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,973,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Datadog in the 2nd quarter valued at $484,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its stake in Datadog by 81.1% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 31,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after buying an additional 14,100 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Datadog in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,528,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Datadog in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Datadog alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on DDOG. Mizuho decreased their price target on Datadog from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Datadog in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on Datadog from $136.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Datadog in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Datadog from $59.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.00.

DDOG stock opened at $89.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,968.68 and a beta of 1.40. Datadog, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.88 and a twelve month high of $118.13. The company has a quick ratio of 6.49, a current ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $100.12 and a 200-day moving average of $85.83.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $154.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.33 million. Datadog had a positive return on equity of 0.38% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. The business’s revenue was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Amit Agarwal sold 306,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.46, for a total value of $33,557,042.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 230,343 shares in the company, valued at $25,213,344.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.23, for a total value of $3,053,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 179,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,659,704.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,302,451 shares of company stock valued at $131,236,327. 26.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

See Also: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.