Swiss National Bank Reduces Stock Position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

Swiss National Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,066,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $42,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PFG. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 88.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 4,260 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $302,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Principal Financial Group by 331.3% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 481,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,405,000 after buying an additional 370,177 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Principal Financial Group by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 65,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after buying an additional 5,864 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Principal Financial Group by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,215,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,565,000 after buying an additional 514,528 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PFG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Principal Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.25.

NYSE:PFG opened at $49.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.76. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.31 and a fifty-two week high of $57.16.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.54). During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

