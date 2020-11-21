Swiss National Bank Sells 121,400 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 2.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,987,424 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 121,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $46,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HPE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 13.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 149,925,198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,458,772,000 after buying an additional 17,729,828 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the third quarter valued at about $79,916,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 7.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,735,718 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,009,483,000 after buying an additional 7,102,658 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 87.2% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,106,422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,255,000 after purchasing an additional 6,571,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 13.7% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 44,626,794 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $418,153,000 after purchasing an additional 5,370,310 shares during the last quarter. 80.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on HPE shares. UBS Group raised their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Standpoint Research raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Raymond James raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.69.

HPE stock opened at $10.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.63. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52-week low of $7.43 and a 52-week high of $17.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -523.50, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data from edge to cloud. The company offers industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

Further Reading: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.