Swiss National Bank Sells 12,500 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 599,991 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 12,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.37% of Cincinnati Financial worth $46,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 106.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 391 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 599 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 61.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CINF stock opened at $77.40 on Friday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $46.07 and a 12 month high of $115.53. The firm has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.80 and a 200-day moving average of $72.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CINF. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 16th. TheStreet upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Cincinnati Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.29.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

